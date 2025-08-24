 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19718025 Edited 24 August 2025 – 21:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

This update focuses on fixing minor bugs and adding more in-game images to make the experience even better.

Thanks for your support and feedback — it really helps improve the game!

Stay tuned for more updates in the future!

Changed files in this update

