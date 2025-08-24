 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19718018 Edited 24 August 2025 – 21:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes and Improvements

  • Actually fixed the item rarity promised in previous patch (I have committed the old version, sorry for that!)

  • Fixed another memory leak (hopefully the last one!)

  • Fixed IllegalStateException - No party leader found - that could happen during campaign coop matches

  • Fixed missing bitmap font characters on Chinese New Game Screen (修复了中文新游戏界面中缺失的位图字体字符。)

  • Finished missions in Abyss sectors also receive a green checkmark

  • Highlight final encounter in warning text color

