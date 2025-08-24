Bugfixes and Improvements
Actually fixed the item rarity promised in previous patch (I have committed the old version, sorry for that!)
Fixed another memory leak (hopefully the last one!)
Fixed IllegalStateException - No party leader found - that could happen during campaign coop matches
Fixed missing bitmap font characters on Chinese New Game Screen (修复了中文新游戏界面中缺失的位图字体字符。)
Finished missions in Abyss sectors also receive a green checkmark
Highlight final encounter in warning text color
