24 August 2025 Build 19717975
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

I’m pleased to announce that Boll’s Journey is ready for Early Access! The game currently features 3 scenes…:

  • Serene Gardens

  • Desolate Exurbs

  • Abandoned Highway

I feel confident about the current state of the game and am ready to release it in Early Access. The next few scenes (Silent Forest and Majestic Mountain) are in the pipeline and will likely be released in the coming weeks, with the Silent Forest being the first one. If everything goes according to plan, I should be able to then drop major updates (new scenes) at least once a month, although I hope to be able to drop updates every 2 weeks.

Some notes when it comes to this Early Access release:

  • Sounds are currently non-existent, I spent most time building the world and the story for now.

  • Some mechanics may still be subject to change, depending on player feedback. For me personally, it is playable, it is working, it is annoying where it has to be (Duds for example)

  • The current playable time is over 2 hours. This is my own playthrough, your playthrough may be longer depending on how fast you pick up on the mechanics. In the coming weeks and months the aim is to make this playthrough a lot longer.

    • There are five Powerups that can be used scattered across these scenes.

    • There are several different enemies and obstacles to keep Boll from moving

    • The story up to the Highway scene is finished.

    • There currently is only one achievement in the game, but more are planned to be added in the coming weeks/months

  • Bugs and lags were taken out as much as possible while playing on my 5 year old laptop. The game runs smoothly on my 5-year-old laptop, so performance should be solid on most systems

The ending so far is a bit abrupt, but this is because there is a lot more content planned which will be added as months pass. The main goal of going for this Early Access release is to get player feedback on current mechanics, so if you would like to get involved in the making of this game, be sure to do so by sending your thoughts, remarks, suggestions, etc to contact@jephinca.studio.

The pricing for Boll's Journey has already been set, the table of which you can find below. There will be a 30% discount for the first two weeks on launch. The table is set up alphabetically per region, and per currency within the region.

Note: These are the prices I manually set when submitting the game. In some regions, Steam may make slight automatic adjustments.

Africa

Original Price

Discounted Price

ZAR (South African Rand)

49

34.30

Asia

Original Price

Discounted Price

CNY (Chinese Yuan)

26

18.20

JPY (Japanese Yen)

699

489.30

KRW (South Korean Won)

6699

4689.30

HKD (Hong Kong Dollar)

35

24.50

IDR (Indonesian Rupiah)

49999

34999.30

INR (Indian Rupee)

249

174.30

KZT (Kazakhstani Tenge)

1499

1049.30

MYR (Malaysian Ringgit)

14.99

10.49

PHP (Philippine Peso)

179

125.30

SGD (Singapore Dollar)

6.5

4.55

THB (Thai Baht)

119

83.30

TWD (New Taiwan Dollar)

99

69.30

VND (Vietnamese Dollar)

69000

48300.00

Central America

Original Price

Discounted Price

CRC (Costa Rican Colón)

2800

1960

Europe

Original Price

Discounted Price

EUR (Euro)

5.89

4.12

GBP (Pound Sterling)

4.99

3.49

CHF (Swiss Franc)

6.49

4.54

NOK (Norwegian Krone)

65

45.50

PLN (Polish złoty)

24.99

17.49

RUB (Russian Ruble)

240

168

UAH (Ukranian Hryvnia)

149

104.30

Middle East

Original Price

Discounted Price

AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham)

17.50

12.25

ILS (Israeli Shekel)

1999

1399.30

KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar)

1.25

0.88

QAR (Qatari Riyal)

14.99

10.49

SAR (Saudi Riyal)

11.99

8.39

North America

Original Price

Discounted Price

USD (United States Dollar)

5.99

4.19

CAD (Canadian Dollar)

7.79

5.45

MXN (Mexican Peso)

76.99

53.89

Oceania

Original Price

Discounted Price

AUD (Australian Dollar)

8.79

6.15

NZD (New Zealand Dollar)

8.99

6.29

South America

Original Price

Discounted Price

BRL (Brazilian Real)

17.99

12.59

CLP (Chilean Peso)

2999

2099.30

COP (Colombian Peso)

14999

10499.30

PEN (Peruvian Sol)

14.5

10.15

UYU (Uruguayan Peso)

189

132.30

Steam has no local pricing in the following countries:

Region Based

Original Price

Discounted Price

USD_CIS*

3.99

2.79

USD_LATAM**

3.59

2.51

USD_MENA***

3.59

2.51

USD_SASIA****

3.49

2.44

Region Currency

Countries

* USD_CIS

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan

** USD_LATAM

Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Suriname, and Venezuela

*** USD_MENA

Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Türkiye, Yemen, Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, and Sudan

**** USD_SASIA

Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka

