Hi everyone!

I’m pleased to announce that Boll’s Journey is ready for Early Access! The game currently features 3 scenes…:

Serene Gardens

Desolate Exurbs

Abandoned Highway

I feel confident about the current state of the game and am ready to release it in Early Access. The next few scenes (Silent Forest and Majestic Mountain) are in the pipeline and will likely be released in the coming weeks, with the Silent Forest being the first one. If everything goes according to plan, I should be able to then drop major updates (new scenes) at least once a month, although I hope to be able to drop updates every 2 weeks.

Some notes when it comes to this Early Access release:

Sounds are currently non-existent, I spent most time building the world and the story for now.

Some mechanics may still be subject to change, depending on player feedback. For me personally, it is playable, it is working, it is annoying where it has to be (Duds for example)

The current playable time is over 2 hours. This is my own playthrough, your playthrough may be longer depending on how fast you pick up on the mechanics. In the coming weeks and months the aim is to make this playthrough a lot longer. There are five Powerups that can be used scattered across these scenes. There are several different enemies and obstacles to keep Boll from moving The story up to the Highway scene is finished. There currently is only one achievement in the game, but more are planned to be added in the coming weeks/months



Bugs and lags were taken out as much as possible while playing on my 5 year old laptop. The game runs smoothly on my 5-year-old laptop, so performance should be solid on most systems

The ending so far is a bit abrupt, but this is because there is a lot more content planned which will be added as months pass. The main goal of going for this Early Access release is to get player feedback on current mechanics, so if you would like to get involved in the making of this game, be sure to do so by sending your thoughts, remarks, suggestions, etc to contact@jephinca.studio.

The pricing for Boll's Journey has already been set, the table of which you can find below. There will be a 30% discount for the first two weeks on launch. The table is set up alphabetically per region, and per currency within the region.

Note: These are the prices I manually set when submitting the game. In some regions, Steam may make slight automatic adjustments.

Africa Original Price Discounted Price ZAR (South African Rand) 49 34.30

Asia Original Price Discounted Price CNY (Chinese Yuan) 26 18.20 JPY (Japanese Yen) 699 489.30 KRW (South Korean Won) 6699 4689.30 HKD (Hong Kong Dollar) 35 24.50 IDR (Indonesian Rupiah) 49999 34999.30 INR (Indian Rupee) 249 174.30 KZT (Kazakhstani Tenge) 1499 1049.30 MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) 14.99 10.49 PHP (Philippine Peso) 179 125.30 SGD (Singapore Dollar) 6.5 4.55 THB (Thai Baht) 119 83.30 TWD (New Taiwan Dollar) 99 69.30 VND (Vietnamese Dollar) 69000 48300.00

Central America Original Price Discounted Price CRC (Costa Rican Colón) 2800 1960

Europe Original Price Discounted Price EUR (Euro) 5.89 4.12 GBP (Pound Sterling) 4.99 3.49 CHF (Swiss Franc) 6.49 4.54 NOK (Norwegian Krone) 65 45.50 PLN (Polish złoty) 24.99 17.49 RUB (Russian Ruble) 240 168 UAH (Ukranian Hryvnia) 149 104.30

Middle East Original Price Discounted Price AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham) 17.50 12.25 ILS (Israeli Shekel) 1999 1399.30 KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) 1.25 0.88 QAR (Qatari Riyal) 14.99 10.49 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 11.99 8.39

North America Original Price Discounted Price USD (United States Dollar) 5.99 4.19 CAD (Canadian Dollar) 7.79 5.45 MXN (Mexican Peso) 76.99 53.89

Oceania Original Price Discounted Price AUD (Australian Dollar) 8.79 6.15 NZD (New Zealand Dollar) 8.99 6.29

South America Original Price Discounted Price BRL (Brazilian Real) 17.99 12.59 CLP (Chilean Peso) 2999 2099.30 COP (Colombian Peso) 14999 10499.30 PEN (Peruvian Sol) 14.5 10.15 UYU (Uruguayan Peso) 189 132.30

Steam has no local pricing in the following countries:

Region Based Original Price Discounted Price USD_CIS* 3.99 2.79 USD_LATAM** 3.59 2.51 USD_MENA*** 3.59 2.51 USD_SASIA**** 3.49 2.44