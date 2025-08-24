- Bugfix: options are now correctly saved to disk
- Bugfix: resources don't dissapear from the minimap on map reload anymore
- Improvement: windows can be now closed with mouse right button
- Improvement: Added translations for items, factories, and research, other translations improved
- Improvement: market window now shows links to items
- Improvement: small improvements to tutorial-01
- Improvement: added highlights to right bar when building selection is active
- Bugfix: fixed a bug that prevented deleting custom buildings from the lateral bar
- Improvement: top bar made bigger, lateral bar made bigger, factory buttons made bigger, font sizes made bigger in the main UI
- Improvement: minimap default shortcut changed from "Tab" to "`" or "\"
Playtest update notes for v0.28
Update notes via Steam Community
Truck City v0.28-Playtest has just been released. This is the change log:
