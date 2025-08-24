Game Update #1 | New Anomalies
10 new anomalies have been added to our second map.
News has been added to our menu.
The interaction issue on our second map has been fixed.
Minor improvements have been made for gameplay.
We are aware of some game crashes and are still working on them. If your game crashes, sending us your player log located in your AppData folder would greatly help us resolve the issue.
We care about our community and will continue working with you until we make our game the best it can be.
Our contact email: depthinvision@gmail.com
