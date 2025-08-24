 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19717932 Edited 24 August 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Stoneworms and Scorps should now properly attack instead of only trapping their enemies.

  • Massive preparations underway for Story Level 2.

  • Tons of small tweaks across enemies and weapons to improve overall balance.

  • Squad panel expanded to display more info on who is currently following or holding position (better squad placement overview).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3752771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link