Stoneworms and Scorps should now properly attack instead of only trapping their enemies.
Massive preparations underway for Story Level 2.
Tons of small tweaks across enemies and weapons to improve overall balance.
Squad panel expanded to display more info on who is currently following or holding position (better squad placement overview).
Blackrock v0.5.1.3 – Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update