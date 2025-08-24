Features
Added a server browser to join the room you want
Added the ability to create a room (Note: for now, only one room can exist simultaneously. Unlimited rooms will be enabled for v0.3.1, after verifying auto-removal of empty room is working as expected)
Changes
Greatly improved shadows
Reduced chat font size
Bug fixes
Fixed inconsistent player collider height after crouching
Fixed cases where pressing keys on the keyboard would result in random page changes on the main menu
Changed files in this update