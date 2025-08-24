 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19717927 Edited 24 August 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added a server browser to join the room you want

  • Added the ability to create a room (Note: for now, only one room can exist simultaneously. Unlimited rooms will be enabled for v0.3.1, after verifying auto-removal of empty room is working as expected)

Changes

  • Greatly improved shadows

  • Reduced chat font size

Bug fixes

  • Fixed inconsistent player collider height after crouching

  • Fixed cases where pressing keys on the keyboard would result in random page changes on the main menu

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3055071
