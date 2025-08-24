- Made the goto-cursor appear slightly faster when holding down mouse button and changed the icon
- Introduced instant combat
- Fixed speed-changing when clicking inside combat simulator (would only go from regular to slow, not continue to fast)
- Added combat speed to Preferences (the game menu)
- Promotion to seasoned scout when talking to a village chief now only applies to unskilled colonists
- Dialog announcing new immigrant waiting in europe would show the next unit in line, not the one who just arrived
- Fixed pathfinding when moving through high seas tiles (when not going to europe)
- Game setup split into separate sections (difficulty -> nationality -> map)
- Expanded the immigration (crosses) tooltip on the top bar to show production in colonies and crosses generated in europe.
- Made crosses-penalty (-4 per unit waiting in europe) only apply to colonists (no longer applied to ships)
- Fixed game getting stuck when destroying village
- Fixed problem with capturing natives
- Fixed problem with game getting stuck if missionary was killed while establishing mission (only when using a goto-order)
- Tweaked road and plow graphics
- Shortcut key Q (for QA) didn't work for opening the user feedback window
- Large structural changes to texts to improve future translations. Should not have any visible impact, but there might be a few text bugs
