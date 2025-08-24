 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19717859 Edited 24 August 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Made the goto-cursor appear slightly faster when holding down mouse button and changed the icon
  • Introduced instant combat
  • Fixed speed-changing when clicking inside combat simulator (would only go from regular to slow, not continue to fast)
  • Added combat speed to Preferences (the game menu)
  • Promotion to seasoned scout when talking to a village chief now only applies to unskilled colonists
  • Dialog announcing new immigrant waiting in europe would show the next unit in line, not the one who just arrived
  • Fixed pathfinding when moving through high seas tiles (when not going to europe)
  • Game setup split into separate sections (difficulty -> nationality -> map)
  • Expanded the immigration (crosses) tooltip on the top bar to show production in colonies and crosses generated in europe.
  • Made crosses-penalty (-4 per unit waiting in europe) only apply to colonists (no longer applied to ships)
  • Fixed game getting stuck when destroying village
  • Fixed problem with capturing natives
  • Fixed problem with game getting stuck if missionary was killed while establishing mission (only when using a goto-order)
  • Tweaked road and plow graphics
  • Shortcut key Q (for QA) didn't work for opening the user feedback window
  • Large structural changes to texts to improve future translations. Should not have any visible impact, but there might be a few text bugs

