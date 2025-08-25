 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19717840 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Version 0.4.0 comes with a lot of important changes that improves the experience when playing the game.


This version overhauls the maps, both in terms of what you see and what happens when you click a node.

🔴 Gone is the jankiness of zooming into the fight from above.

🔴 Gone is the performance cost that comes with having the fights in a huge open landscape.

🟢 Here to stay is a smooth transition between the overview scene and the fight scene.

🟢 Here to stay is the performance gain of a more compact fight scene.

The new changes also allows for indoor areas, which was really troublesome to have previously.

Indoor examples

Outdoor examples


Here's a video showing the new transition between overview and fights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxuxEvCW0Vc

Also, there's this 👀

This update also fixes bugs and improves a lot of things mentioned in feedback during playtests. I tried composing a list of all the changes, but there's a lot that has changed and I don't think it's worth spending your time reading through all the changes.

If you haven't tried the game yet, or didn't joined the Discord, now's the perfect time to do so!


JOIN THE PLAYTEST

WISHLIST THE GAME

JOIN THE DISCORD


Good luck out there and let me know if you find any bugs! 🪲🐞

