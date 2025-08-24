- Fixed a bug where access to the ring minigames in the city wouldn't appear if you had already met Rolf.
- Optimized invisible elements on enemies.
- Fixed a bug when you stop tanning.
- Optimized some textures and meshes in the city.
- Fixed a bug where some enemies could walk without animation when a player was in ragdoll.
- Fixed a bug where in the previous version, Elsa's wedding dress no longer had physics.
- Removed a puddle in the city.
- Added a warning when the player wants to use the webcam tool or the file import tool to prevent, for example, during a live stream, someone who doesn't want to show their face from accidentally showing their face or showing their personal computer files.
- Added physics to flags.
- Changed the camera orientation when the player turns the camera for better visibility (for Jones)
Added a warning when the player wants to use the webcam tool or the file import
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update