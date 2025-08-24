 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19717828 Edited 24 August 2025 – 20:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug where access to the ring minigames in the city wouldn't appear if you had already met Rolf.
- Optimized invisible elements on enemies.
- Fixed a bug when you stop tanning.
- Optimized some textures and meshes in the city.
- Fixed a bug where some enemies could walk without animation when a player was in ragdoll.
- Fixed a bug where in the previous version, Elsa's wedding dress no longer had physics.
- Removed a puddle in the city.
- Added a warning when the player wants to use the webcam tool or the file import tool to prevent, for example, during a live stream, someone who doesn't want to show their face from accidentally showing their face or showing their personal computer files.
- Added physics to flags.
- Changed the camera orientation when the player turns the camera for better visibility (for Jones)

Changed files in this update

