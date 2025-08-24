 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19717803
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • 1 new Beacon

  • 2 new Mutations

  • Enemies have different resistances and weaknesses to damage types. Can find specific info in the Docs menu. They are all 10% or less base damage resistance/weakness.

Updates

  • (Path of the Warrior) Updated/reworked. Renamed to Temperate. Similar to the Marksman rework, similar direction but with a more specific theme

  • Status Effects Update

    • All status effects now have a default duration. 

    • Charged status now ticks a chaining arc by itself instead of requiring a hit

    • Slow, Debuff and Weakness stack duration (with diminishing returns)

    • Bleed, Burn and Charged stack independently (with a max stack cap). New applications past the cap remove the oldest stack. 

    • Status detonation is temporarily disabled as I update the system

  • (Templar) Base overcharge now also deals 20% perk damage. 

  • (Templar Jolt Augment) no longer consumes Static, simply increases damage and width based on current Static amount. 

  • Messed with the objective location math to try and improve distance consistency 

  • Reduced the complexity of descriptions in the welcome menu armor selection 

  • Paths unlocked through leveling now start at level 3

Fixes

  • Fixed Melee thrust swings having some wonky hit detection on objectives

Demo

  • Updated to match

