New
1 new Beacon
2 new Mutations
Enemies have different resistances and weaknesses to damage types. Can find specific info in the Docs menu. They are all 10% or less base damage resistance/weakness.
Updates
(Path of the Warrior) Updated/reworked. Renamed to Temperate. Similar to the Marksman rework, similar direction but with a more specific theme
Status Effects Update
All status effects now have a default duration.
Charged status now ticks a chaining arc by itself instead of requiring a hit
Slow, Debuff and Weakness stack duration (with diminishing returns)
Bleed, Burn and Charged stack independently (with a max stack cap). New applications past the cap remove the oldest stack.
Status detonation is temporarily disabled as I update the system
(Templar) Base overcharge now also deals 20% perk damage.
(Templar Jolt Augment) no longer consumes Static, simply increases damage and width based on current Static amount.
Messed with the objective location math to try and improve distance consistency
Reduced the complexity of descriptions in the welcome menu armor selection
Paths unlocked through leveling now start at level 3
Fixes
Fixed Melee thrust swings having some wonky hit detection on objectives
Demo
Updated to match
