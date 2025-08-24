 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19717761 Edited 24 August 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
- Upgrades no longer disappear after purchasing for the first time once you purchase 5 upgrades within the same shop it will disappear now.
- added change to tutorial text and includes text for double jumping.
- added a percentage to the gadget build up to easier understand when you will gain your gadget back.
- added button within the custom songs menu to return to the normal soundtrack.
- made the descriptions on weapons clearer to read.
Fixes:
- no way to get -1 or 11 within the UI of rooms left anymore.
- coins now rotating correctly .
- right mouse button prompt in the tutorial has been fixed.

