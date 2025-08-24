Changes:

- Upgrades no longer disappear after purchasing for the first time once you purchase 5 upgrades within the same shop it will disappear now.

- added change to tutorial text and includes text for double jumping.

- added a percentage to the gadget build up to easier understand when you will gain your gadget back.

- added button within the custom songs menu to return to the normal soundtrack.

- made the descriptions on weapons clearer to read.

Fixes:

- no way to get -1 or 11 within the UI of rooms left anymore.

- coins now rotating correctly .

- right mouse button prompt in the tutorial has been fixed.