Changes:
- Upgrades no longer disappear after purchasing for the first time once you purchase 5 upgrades within the same shop it will disappear now.
- added change to tutorial text and includes text for double jumping.
- added a percentage to the gadget build up to easier understand when you will gain your gadget back.
- added button within the custom songs menu to return to the normal soundtrack.
- made the descriptions on weapons clearer to read.
Fixes:
- no way to get -1 or 11 within the UI of rooms left anymore.
- coins now rotating correctly .
- right mouse button prompt in the tutorial has been fixed.
Patch 3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update