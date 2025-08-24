 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19717758 Edited 24 August 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Known Issues:

  • Tutorial is currently disabled pending ongoing reconstruction to match the new UI changes.

  • Deckbuilder update is in progress and will fully come in next update, currently the modal filter is missing as there is a bug in the new toggle button version of it.

New Features:

  • Toggable ManaCurve graph added to the deck builder.

  • Unblocked attacker combat attack effect added, this is a fireball flying from the card to the opp cards preview / hand


Improvements:

  • Combat II checks improved to properly skip when no blocked or unblocked engagements are left.

  • Settings menu buttons color adjustments.

  • Deckbuilder mana panel adjustments and style fixes.

  • RPG Mode splash image replaced with darkened one.

  • Constructed/Draft mode selection box images replaced.

  • Filter panel returns to deck builder.

  • Parry interactions renamed from absorbed back to parried.

  • Player engagement/activity logs reduced to only display LP and card draw related announcements.

  • Combat fog color adjusted for this build to see if its better and to make determination on what direction to go with it.

  • Match end window leave button changes color based on availability.

  • More speed adjustments to try to optimize flow of matches.

  • Adjusted AI attacker selection to have artificial thinking time to prevent instant hop into combat.

Bug Fixes:

  • Discard pile collider fix to make top card hoverable again.

  • Patch notes window not working, now properly part of the settings menu as intended.

  • Manacurve 9+ value incorrectly calculated.

  • Active stage defense image incorrectly displaying when out of combat.

  • Discard window closing with X not toggling the button color back.

  • Precombat resolve counter not correctly taking ambush/twinstrike into account.

