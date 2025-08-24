Known Issues:
Tutorial is currently disabled pending ongoing reconstruction to match the new UI changes.
Deckbuilder update is in progress and will fully come in next update, currently the modal filter is missing as there is a bug in the new toggle button version of it.
New Features:
Toggable ManaCurve graph added to the deck builder.
Unblocked attacker combat attack effect added, this is a fireball flying from the card to the opp cards preview / hand
Improvements:
Combat II checks improved to properly skip when no blocked or unblocked engagements are left.
Settings menu buttons color adjustments.
Deckbuilder mana panel adjustments and style fixes.
RPG Mode splash image replaced with darkened one.
Constructed/Draft mode selection box images replaced.
Filter panel returns to deck builder.
Parry interactions renamed from absorbed back to parried.
Player engagement/activity logs reduced to only display LP and card draw related announcements.
Combat fog color adjusted for this build to see if its better and to make determination on what direction to go with it.
Match end window leave button changes color based on availability.
More speed adjustments to try to optimize flow of matches.
Adjusted AI attacker selection to have artificial thinking time to prevent instant hop into combat.
Bug Fixes:
Discard pile collider fix to make top card hoverable again.
Patch notes window not working, now properly part of the settings menu as intended.
Manacurve 9+ value incorrectly calculated.
Active stage defense image incorrectly displaying when out of combat.
Discard window closing with X not toggling the button color back.
Precombat resolve counter not correctly taking ambush/twinstrike into account.
