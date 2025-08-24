 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19717747 Edited 24 August 2025 – 23:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Languages:

  • Added Japanese. Translated by Digital Bards.



Online Co-op:

Added a "Leaderboards" checkbox when creating an online game.

Online game info now says if leaderboards are enabled or disabled.

If enabled:
  • Leaderboard scores will be submitted as you play.
  • Players with a ban on their account will not be allowed to join.

If disabled:
  • There will be no leaderboard scoring.
  • Banned players will be able to join.

Internal:

  • Updated Unity Engine to 6000.2.1f1

Linux:

  • Default graphics API is now Vulkan.
  • OpenGL is now deprecated. (latest Unity version does not support OpenGL very well)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Tallowmere2_Win64 Depot 655742
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Tallowmere2_Mac64 Depot 655743
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Tallowmere2_Lin64 Depot 655744
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link