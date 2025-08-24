Languages:
- Added Japanese. Translated by Digital Bards.
Online Co-op:Added a "Leaderboards" checkbox when creating an online game.
Online game info now says if leaderboards are enabled or disabled.
If enabled:
- Leaderboard scores will be submitted as you play.
- Players with a ban on their account will not be allowed to join.
If disabled:
- There will be no leaderboard scoring.
- Banned players will be able to join.
Internal:
- Updated Unity Engine to 6000.2.1f1
Linux:
- Default graphics API is now Vulkan.
- OpenGL is now deprecated. (latest Unity version does not support OpenGL very well)
Changed files in this update