Thanks a lot for all the feedback so far! This update focuses on polishing the mission system, adding useful quality-of-life improvements and fixing several major bugs to make the overall experience smoother.

Improvements

Improved 3D globe rotation speed when selecting a city at the start of a new save.

Added volume control to the pause menu settings.

Added a new step-by-step mission system with an optional visual guide.

Added visual feedback for Height Mode, Zoom Mode, and Flashlight in the gameplay UI.

Reworked all missions to be clearer and more consistent: Hosting a web host Install an unmanaged dedicated server Preparing the company to receive VPS orders Your first VPS customer

Reworked door animations.

Fixes

Removed the mission panel from the pause menu.

Fixed sound system for doors, equipment, player footsteps and server room lights.

Fixed bug where the “Back to homepage” button overlapped the product list in ShopIT.whs checkout.

Fixed equipment orientation bug that blocked aisle B.

Fixed bug that allowed starting a game without selecting a city.

Fixed domain list display in the Dashboard and domain availability checker in Register.whs.

Fixed bug that allowed overlapping installation of equipment inside racks.

Fixed bug preventing VPS creation in vServer.whs.

Fixed bug where deleting a VPS in vServer.whs made its IP unreusable.

Fixed bug where controller analog deadzones could affect player movement.

Fixed bug where installed items were duplicated in the inventory after removing a rack.

We hope you enjoy this update, and as always, your feedback is super valuable to help us shape the future of Web Host Simulator. Keep sharing your thoughts with us!