Exercise design completely reworked!

A Zoom for better focus

Every practice activity now comes with a zoom straight into the exercise!

It’s not yet applied to all course interactions, but it’s on the way! ;)

The Validation Gauge

In my quest to make the game even more fun, I’ve added a little filling gauge to validate your answers.

A bit stressful? ... all the better :D

The Tile Dispenser

The original idea was that the student would suggest more or less relevant tiles for you to place during the exercises. In the end, I went for a fixed dispenser that provides you with tiles.

It’s less fun, but much easier to set up! x)

Button Redesign

No more ugly “Validate,” “Refresh,” “Skip,” and “Back to Menu” buttons randomly scattered across the screen!

They now have their own fixed spot and look much nicer!

(I took inspiration from the tabs in the contact form)





The Advice Box

Since the characters are no longer visible once you zoom in, I had to find a way to show the teacher’s reactions to what you’re doing…

Say “hello” to the Advice Box!

Not only does it react when you’re wrong by guiding you on what to do, but it also holds: tips! (which you can access at any time during the exercise)

The Backpack, the Pencil Case, and the Tools

Goodbye to the placement zones scattered around the screen.

Here’s your backpack:

It lets you store tiles while you figure out where to place them.

And here’s your pencil case:

It pops up when you need tools: drawing a line or a circle, writing something, etc. (basically, anything that isn’t a standard tile). I also took the chance to improve the design of some of them.

And I’ve got plenty more ideas to make the tools even better! Stay tuned ;)

Trash Life

Enjoy the satisfaction of crumpling up a useless tile and tossing it into the trash!

So satisfying that you might end up throwing away useful ones too 😅 Stay sharp!

Training Section Graphic Upgrade

Corrections are now shown in “projector mode,” and you can move between them with the remote

Added speech bubbles when characters talk

The summary now appears in a notebook

Animated hearts in the final evaluation

Questions and diagnostic titles now appear in a header

+ pretty much everything mentioned before





Fixes