 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19717690 Edited 24 August 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Just a little juice & effects added to kills, points, UI, etc
  • When entering the final stage, enemies keep spawning, so the more psychotic players can choose to farm
  • Ending sequence is cooler
  • Coffin destroyed = 1000pts

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2909011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link