Hello Defenders of the Queen! 👑
This update brings important bug fixes, balance changes, and the first steps toward new towers. Here’s what’s new:
🔧 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue with the Ballista range upgrade.
Resolved problems with attack speed & range nodes in certain tower skill trees.
Fixed AI getting stuck on the Snow Map.
Addressed camera lock issues caused by certain effects.
Fixed a bug where some build spots on the Snow Map were unusable.
🎨 Visual & UI
Adjusted card text colors for better readability.
Updated visuals for several cards.
Improved card frames and descriptions.
End-of-game buff choices are now clearer.
Small lighting adjustments on the Forest Map.
🗺️ Map Changes
Increased the number of build spots on the Snow Map.
⚔️ Towers & Content
Temporarily removed Electric Tower and Sword Tower.
Development has started on Catapult and Hwacha Towers 🚧.
⚖️ Balancing
General damage balancing.
Several buffs & adjustments for smoother gameplay.
✨ Quality of Life
Many small fixes, optimizations, and clean-ups to improve the overall experience.
📢 As always, thank you for your feedback! Your support helps us shape the game every step of the way. 💌
Patch Notes – Update V1.0.3 - Big Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3519781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update