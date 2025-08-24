Hello Defenders of the Queen! 👑

This update brings important bug fixes, balance changes, and the first steps toward new towers. Here’s what’s new:



🔧 Bug Fixes



Fixed an issue with the Ballista range upgrade.



Resolved problems with attack speed & range nodes in certain tower skill trees.



Fixed AI getting stuck on the Snow Map.



Addressed camera lock issues caused by certain effects.



Fixed a bug where some build spots on the Snow Map were unusable.



🎨 Visual & UI



Adjusted card text colors for better readability.



Updated visuals for several cards.



Improved card frames and descriptions.



End-of-game buff choices are now clearer.



Small lighting adjustments on the Forest Map.



🗺️ Map Changes



Increased the number of build spots on the Snow Map.



⚔️ Towers & Content



Temporarily removed Electric Tower and Sword Tower.



Development has started on Catapult and Hwacha Towers 🚧.



⚖️ Balancing



General damage balancing.



Several buffs & adjustments for smoother gameplay.



✨ Quality of Life



Many small fixes, optimizations, and clean-ups to improve the overall experience.



📢 As always, thank you for your feedback! Your support helps us shape the game every step of the way. 💌