24 August 2025 Build 19717675 Edited 24 August 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Defenders of the Queen! 👑
This update brings important bug fixes, balance changes, and the first steps toward new towers. Here’s what’s new:

🔧 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the Ballista range upgrade.

Resolved problems with attack speed & range nodes in certain tower skill trees.

Fixed AI getting stuck on the Snow Map.

Addressed camera lock issues caused by certain effects.

Fixed a bug where some build spots on the Snow Map were unusable.

🎨 Visual & UI

Adjusted card text colors for better readability.

Updated visuals for several cards.

Improved card frames and descriptions.

End-of-game buff choices are now clearer.

Small lighting adjustments on the Forest Map.

🗺️ Map Changes

Increased the number of build spots on the Snow Map.

⚔️ Towers & Content

Temporarily removed Electric Tower and Sword Tower.

Development has started on Catapult and Hwacha Towers 🚧.

⚖️ Balancing

General damage balancing.

Several buffs & adjustments for smoother gameplay.

✨ Quality of Life

Many small fixes, optimizations, and clean-ups to improve the overall experience.

📢 As always, thank you for your feedback! Your support helps us shape the game every step of the way. 💌

