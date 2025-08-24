 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19717650 Edited 24 August 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Bugfix
- The announcement text for the Sandstorm mega-event has been refocused.

🔧 Changes
- Adjusted the width/height of the cactus and rock layers for a cleaner 3D effect.

✨ Additions
- New social media redirect button from the start menu:
-🔗 Discord → game server
-🔗 Steam → Steam page
-🔗 TikTok → game account

Changed files in this update

Windows French Depot 3909981
