🛠️ Bugfix
- The announcement text for the Sandstorm mega-event has been refocused.
🔧 Changes
- Adjusted the width/height of the cactus and rock layers for a cleaner 3D effect.
✨ Additions
- New social media redirect button from the start menu:
-🔗 Discord → game server
-🔗 Steam → Steam page
-🔗 TikTok → game account
Bêta Version [0.0.21]
