🛠️ Bugfix

- The announcement text for the Sandstorm mega-event has been refocused.



🔧 Changes

- Adjusted the width/height of the cactus and rock layers for a cleaner 3D effect.



✨ Additions

- New social media redirect button from the start menu:

-🔗 Discord → game server

-🔗 Steam → Steam page

-🔗 TikTok → game account