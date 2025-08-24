Different forward attack

Rerouting trader Dialogue to start after trade over

Removed the need to let go of Sprint if conditions fail

Fixed being able to jump when an attack is already underway

Further Character collision adjustments

Work towards lessening the floating gib issue

Sprint spam improvements

Fixed running that looked as if the character sh*t himself

Fixed Pause Menu not being closeable with Esc once settings or controls has been opened

Fixed weapon switch bug during sprinting

Wide screen UI fixes

Limb HUD Widget

Basic Tutorials

Misc fixes

Only Projectiles deal extra damage to heads

Bow shoot animation

Exposed hidden "Length" stat for weapons

Many other things