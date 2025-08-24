 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19717640 Edited 24 August 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Different forward attack
Rerouting trader Dialogue to start after trade over
Removed the need to let go of Sprint if conditions fail
Fixed being able to jump when an attack is already underway
Further Character collision adjustments
Work towards lessening the floating gib issue
Sprint spam improvements
Fixed running that looked as if the character sh*t himself
Fixed Pause Menu not being closeable with Esc once settings or controls has been opened
Fixed weapon switch bug during sprinting
Wide screen UI fixes
Limb HUD Widget
Basic Tutorials
Misc fixes
Only Projectiles deal extra damage to heads
Bow shoot animation
Exposed hidden "Length" stat for weapons
Many other things

