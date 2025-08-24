🔧 Patch 0.1.33 – Lighting, Loot & Wildlife Update
Build ID: 19717551
Changes:
🌙 Night lighting improved
🔫 Guns now spawn with half or more ammo by default
🐗 Animals can now be searched after death to collect meat
🕒 Increased animal despawn time, giving players more time to search
🐞 Minor bug fixes
Thanks for playing and supporting Ash Survival!
Update notes via Steam Community
