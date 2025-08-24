 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19717551 Edited 24 August 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🔧 Patch 0.1.33 – Lighting, Loot & Wildlife Update

Build ID: 19717551

Changes:

🌙 Night lighting improved

🔫 Guns now spawn with half or more ammo by default

🐗 Animals can now be searched after death to collect meat

🕒 Increased animal despawn time, giving players more time to search

🐞 Minor bug fixes

Thanks for playing and supporting Ash Survival!

