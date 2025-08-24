🔧 Patch 0.1.33 – Lighting, Loot & Wildlife Update



Build ID: 19717551



Changes:



🌙 Night lighting improved



🔫 Guns now spawn with half or more ammo by default



🐗 Animals can now be searched after death to collect meat



🕒 Increased animal despawn time, giving players more time to search



🐞 Minor bug fixes



Thanks for playing and supporting Ash Survival!