- Flip Y input added to game settings
- Fixed the grappling so that it is impossible to remain suspended from the drone for prolonged periods when not being able to catch up to the targeted vehicle
- Small tweaks to the over-world UIs to make understanding upgrades and mission objectives better
- Slightly lowered NPC vehicle top speeds in few missions
- Grapple prompt hidden when out of grapples and at 1 vs 1 endgame
Playtest patch #6
