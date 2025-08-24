 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19717467 Edited 24 August 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Flip Y input added to game settings
- Fixed the grappling so that it is impossible to remain suspended from the drone for prolonged periods when not being able to catch up to the targeted vehicle
- Small tweaks to the over-world UIs to make understanding upgrades and mission objectives better
- Slightly lowered NPC vehicle top speeds in few missions
- Grapple prompt hidden when out of grapples and at 1 vs 1 endgame

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3591711
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3591714
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link