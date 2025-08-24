- Flip Y input added to game settings

- Fixed the grappling so that it is impossible to remain suspended from the drone for prolonged periods when not being able to catch up to the targeted vehicle

- Small tweaks to the over-world UIs to make understanding upgrades and mission objectives better

- Slightly lowered NPC vehicle top speeds in few missions

- Grapple prompt hidden when out of grapples and at 1 vs 1 endgame