24 August 2025 Build 19717353 Edited 24 August 2025 – 19:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Updates:
When the Bank UI is open and the player right clicks an item in their inventory, Sort Inventory, Delete, Equip will now show( if the item is food or a potion) will now show.
Beastiary changes, Hide Completed/ Show Completed will now correctly remember your last sort Option.

Bug Fixes:
Fixed Item names clipping on inventory right click ( context menu ).
Fixed a Thiefs log Achievement issue.

