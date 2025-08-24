Updates:
When the Bank UI is open and the player right clicks an item in their inventory, Sort Inventory, Delete, Equip will now show( if the item is food or a potion) will now show.
Beastiary changes, Hide Completed/ Show Completed will now correctly remember your last sort Option.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed Item names clipping on inventory right click ( context menu ).
Fixed a Thiefs log Achievement issue.
Version 0.2.3.8 Bloobathon Rewards & QoL.
