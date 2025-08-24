 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19717343 Edited 24 August 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello RAMheads!

We are excited to announce that RAM 1.0 will launch on SEPTEMBER 15th, 2025.

(yes that is the 10 year anniversary of Undertale, yes it is a coincidence)

1.0 will add a new level, two new bots, and a whole lot more story! We will also be releasing a final RAM devlog that covers the development of the Tachi, Thistle, and Epitaph.

However, if you want... you can play it right now! We are doing beta testing of the game to make sure its as polished as possible for 1.0. For details on how to participate, please join our discord:

https://discord.gg/rYZMgespCC

We can't wait to get the rest of the game into your hands!

See you all soon.

- Xylem Studios

