24 August 2025 Build 19717232 Edited 24 August 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
  • Twitch viewers can now spawn enemies with the !enemy command. There are 3 possible enemies, a bat, a ghost, and a peacock. We will be adding options for Twitch streamers to enable/disable this command in the future, but for now, it is enabled!

