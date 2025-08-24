- Twitch viewers can now spawn enemies with the !enemy command. There are 3 possible enemies, a bat, a ghost, and a peacock. We will be adding options for Twitch streamers to enable/disable this command in the future, but for now, it is enabled!
Update notes for Aug 24 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
