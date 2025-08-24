 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19717172 Edited 24 August 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🐛 Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed turntable bug

  • Fixed issue with two opposing switches, where destroying one also removed ballast under the other

  • Fuel station fixes

  • Adjusted cloud speed (they were too fast)

  • Other small tweaks (e.g., in main menu)

