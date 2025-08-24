🐛 Bug Fixes:
Fixed turntable bug
Fixed issue with two opposing switches, where destroying one also removed ballast under the other
Fuel station fixes
Adjusted cloud speed (they were too fast)
Other small tweaks (e.g., in main menu)
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
🐛 Bug Fixes:
Fixed turntable bug
Fixed issue with two opposing switches, where destroying one also removed ballast under the other
Fuel station fixes
Adjusted cloud speed (they were too fast)
Other small tweaks (e.g., in main menu)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update