Update 8/24/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Looks like we finally figured out the crashes introduced in the last release. It had nothing to do with Unity 6.2, even though that was the most likely, but instead with the most recent VisualStudio upgrades... Yay
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2113141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update