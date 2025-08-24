 Skip to content
Major 24 August 2025 Build 19716990 Edited 24 August 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The transportation update is here! Global storage is out and supply chains are in! 

This update fundamentally changes how you’ll design and optimize your colony. You'll need to plan carefully, connect strategically, and keep those workers fed and housed if you want productivity reports that won’t get you reassigned.  

New Transport System

  • No more global storage! Every resource now moves through your transport hub network.  

  • Storage buildings have been replaced with Transport Hubs — the backbone of your supply chain.

  • Connections are now more important and are no longer made automatically.

  • Build connections between buildings and tiles to move goods where they’re needed.  

  • "Allowed Resources" per transport hub allow control of the flow of resources.

World Changes

  • Resources are spawned in fewer but larger clumps to reflect the organizational changes required by the new transportation system.

Workers

  • Workers now ride along with resources as they’re delivered - no need to deliver them.

  • Housing now requires food and water deliveries to keep your workers compliant.  

  • The HQ no longer provides housing.

  • Workers can now be hired without adequate housing, but worker compliance and efficiency will suffer.

Supply Ships

  • Exporting resources no longer requires you to use the market window.

  • Supply ships now have “allowed resources” settings. They’ll automatically export any resource that is delivered to the supply ship.

  • Importing resources is still handled in the market window. You will need to select which supply ship handles the incoming resources.

Balance Changes

  • Rebalanced upgrade costs and daily worker expenses.  

  • Some upgrades have been shifted to new tiers to better fit progression. 

  • There are still lots of tweaks and adjustments coming in future updates. 

QOL

  • Resource connection networks shown when hovering over resource in the HUD.

  • Connection priority now shown in the unit window.

  • Supply ships can now import resources with out returning to the landing site.

Bugs Fixed

  • Enemies should now spawn every night.

  • Enemies not spawning should no longer block the progression of the day night cycle.

  • Sharing violations with the auto save should be reduced or no longer an issue.

This update should not break old saved games. However, the changes to the transportation system will likely require large reorganization of your colonies. Starting a new colony is recommended.

Future Work & Known Issues

  • Refinement of how workers consume food and water.

  • Balancing of costs with increased income.

  • Daily costs of scout units needs to be incorporated in to colony costs.


Changed files in this update

