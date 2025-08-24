The transportation update is here! Global storage is out and supply chains are in!



This update fundamentally changes how you’ll design and optimize your colony. You'll need to plan carefully, connect strategically, and keep those workers fed and housed if you want productivity reports that won’t get you reassigned.

New Transport System

No more global storage! Every resource now moves through your transport hub network.

Storage buildings have been replaced with Transport Hubs — the backbone of your supply chain.

Connections are now more important and are no longer made automatically.

Build connections between buildings and tiles to move goods where they’re needed.

"Allowed Resources" per transport hub allow control of the flow of resources.

World Changes

Resources are spawned in fewer but larger clumps to reflect the organizational changes required by the new transportation system.

Workers

Workers now ride along with resources as they’re delivered - no need to deliver them.

Housing now requires food and water deliveries to keep your workers compliant.

The HQ no longer provides housing.

Workers can now be hired without adequate housing, but worker compliance and efficiency will suffer.

Supply Ships

Exporting resources no longer requires you to use the market window.

Supply ships now have “allowed resources” settings. They’ll automatically export any resource that is delivered to the supply ship.

Importing resources is still handled in the market window. You will need to select which supply ship handles the incoming resources.

Balance Changes

Rebalanced upgrade costs and daily worker expenses.

Some upgrades have been shifted to new tiers to better fit progression.

There are still lots of tweaks and adjustments coming in future updates.

QOL

Resource connection networks shown when hovering over resource in the HUD.

Connection priority now shown in the unit window.

Supply ships can now import resources with out returning to the landing site.

Bugs Fixed

Enemies should now spawn every night.

Enemies not spawning should no longer block the progression of the day night cycle.

Sharing violations with the auto save should be reduced or no longer an issue.

This update should not break old saved games. However, the changes to the transportation system will likely require large reorganization of your colonies. Starting a new colony is recommended.

Future Work & Known Issues