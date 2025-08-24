GAMEPLAY CHANGES
Peter Lurtex, the third boss fight, is now accessible at level 8
Loop Machine added as a new mob that heals when you play corporate cards
Loss condition change, the run only ends if all field slots have been destroyed
All enemy power ranges including bosses now scale up with corruption, increasing the difficulty of the game
Enemies that have 0 power do not get scaled up at all by corruption and still deal 0 damage regardless of corruption level
Drawing from an empty deck now destroys a random field slot. Empty field slots are not given priority over occupied field slots like with most enemy attacks
Deck count UI has been slightly separated visually from your salary/budget
Starting pack tickets reduced to 20, down from 30, other means of acquiring cards are in the works for future updates
SPECIFIC CARD CHANGES
Chaos Demon now creates a Gorp in your hand instead of a meteor
Snowball changed to create a meteor in hand if there is room on death instead of returning to hand
Protection Angel now reads "The enemy cannot do anything until after your next turn"
Protection Angel is now connected to the enemy when played, if that enemy dies the next one will not be prevented from action even if it is still the same turn you played the Angel
BUGS
Pack tickets should no longer reset to 30 on save and reload
Damon's triple attack should no longer be able to trigger on death effects more than once
Fixed a bug where the rotation of the main map would sometimes `initialize regardless of mouse click
Protection Angel no longer grants double salary gains after playing
Pollinator should always generate the Angel Egg now
Pollinator is now recognized as being of the ALIEN tribe/character type and should trigger other cards accordingly
Changed files in this update