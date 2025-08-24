GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Peter Lurtex, the third boss fight, is now accessible at level 8

Loop Machine added as a new mob that heals when you play corporate cards

Loss condition change, the run only ends if all field slots have been destroyed

All enemy power ranges including bosses now scale up with corruption, increasing the difficulty of the game

Enemies that have 0 power do not get scaled up at all by corruption and still deal 0 damage regardless of corruption level

Drawing from an empty deck now destroys a random field slot. Empty field slots are not given priority over occupied field slots like with most enemy attacks