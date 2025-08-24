 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19716930 Edited 24 August 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

  • Peter Lurtex, the third boss fight, is now accessible at level 8

  • Loop Machine added as a new mob that heals when you play corporate cards

  • Loss condition change, the run only ends if all field slots have been destroyed

  • All enemy power ranges including bosses now scale up with corruption, increasing the difficulty of the game

  • Enemies that have 0 power do not get scaled up at all by corruption and still deal 0 damage regardless of corruption level

  • Drawing from an empty deck now destroys a random field slot. Empty field slots are not given priority over occupied field slots like with most enemy attacks

  • Deck count UI has been slightly separated visually from your salary/budget

  • Starting pack tickets reduced to 20, down from 30, other means of acquiring cards are in the works for future updates

SPECIFIC CARD CHANGES

  • Chaos Demon now creates a Gorp in your hand instead of a meteor

  • Snowball changed to create a meteor in hand if there is room on death instead of returning to hand

  • Protection Angel now reads "The enemy cannot do anything until after your next turn"

  • Protection Angel is now connected to the enemy when played, if that enemy dies the next one will not be prevented from action even if it is still the same turn you played the Angel

BUGS

  • Pack tickets should no longer reset to 30 on save and reload

  • Damon's triple attack should no longer be able to trigger on death effects more than once

  • Fixed a bug where the rotation of the main map would sometimes `initialize regardless of mouse click

  • Protection Angel no longer grants double salary gains after playing

  • Pollinator should always generate the Angel Egg now

  • Pollinator is now recognized as being of the ALIEN tribe/character type and should trigger other cards accordingly

