Discounty Patch Notes Version 1.0.1

Shop:

🛒 Fixed customers sometimes entering the shop right before closing time, making them leave an unhappy reaction unfairly.



🛒 Fixed issue with scanner mini-game jitter.



🛒 Fixed an issue with customers getting stuck in the bucket when placed in the shop area.



🛒 Fixed visual issue in scanner mini-game causing pad item to not rotate around the middle.



🛒 Fixed Chester sometimes spawning at an incorrect location in the shop.



🛒 Fixed issue with Chester picking up items triggering vibration.



🛒 Vendor poster boosts: Fixed shopping lists to add vendor poster items on top of what has already been generated instead of replacing non-vendor wares.



🛒 Fixed Pickles not being boosted by Barbara’s booster.



Interactions:

🛒 Fixed issue with playing being able to pick up both the bucket and the sponge at the same time leaving the player in a blocked state.



Chester’s lemonade stand is easier to interact with on controller from below.



Made it easier to pick up Barbara’s barrels on controller and mouse and keyboard and made sure they highlighted properly.



on controller and mouse and keyboard and made sure they highlighted properly. Made it easier to interact with quest buckets (Ms. Andersen’s quest and Fisher’s boat) .



. Made it easier to interact with trash bottles found around the world.



Added sounds to gate to the sheep pasture in the farm.



Adjusted vibrations and added more instances of vibration (picking up bottles, cash register.



UI:

🛒 Fixed navigation issues using controller in challenge UI when challenges had been completed.



🛒 Fixed issues with navigating Barbara’s trade deal perks on controller.



🛒 Fixed chapter screens not being centered in ultrawide resolution.



Fixed issues with visual alignment of the item description, and sleep interaction text in simplified Chinese.



Made sure the exit button in the point shop is highlighted correctly.



Fixed issues with localized text going out of bounds.



Fixed instances of incorrect storage capacity shown when hovering shelves in Isenkram’s shop.



Fixed character front size for Asian languages making certain text boxes appear out of screen.



Made sure the day of the week text box fit all asian languages.



Cutscenes:

Added fog to all cutscenes featuring the shadow character.



Added sound effect to pipe cutscene.



Fixed Solruna’s friendship event 3 spawning too early



Fixed multiple issues with Karl’s trade deal 3 cutscene (changed trigger size and gave Karl a special path to make sure you don’t encounter him while heading to the farm).



🛒 Fixed issues with Derek friendship event 2 spawning too early.



🛒 Fixed issue with first Sunday cutscene being missable under certain conditions.



Fixed issue with cutscene trigger not covering the entire park.



Fixed visual issue in protest cutscene.



Fixed issue with screenshake in statue cutscene



Increase character movement speeds, emoting, and odd camera panning in multiple cutscenes.



🛒 Fixed issue with friendship events not triggering properly (Tellar's second event and Hilda's second event).



Dialogues, schedules & quests:

Fixed issue with dialogue option not disappearing in Tellar’s third friendship event.



Fixed minor scheduling issues for Derek.



🛒 Fixed issues with random dialogues being played out of order.



Fixed minor scheduling issues for Derek and Solruna.



🛒 Fixed visual issue with Barbara sometimes appearing to stand in the water on the harbor.



Visuals:

🛒 Changed delivery clock sign to display only seconds instead of minutes + seconds.



🛒 Fixed a visual issue with the rat house spawning too low on the display in Solruna’s shop.



Fixed a visual issue with the outline of the rathouse not being complete.



🛒 Fixed visual issue with the town hall stairs.



🛒 Fixed player sorting errors making the player appear below the bowl by the rats by the hardware store.



Fixed issue with missing colliders on some of the protest props, and made sure NPCs can pathfind around protest props.



Fixed sorting issues with the rats by the highway.



🛒 Fixed visual issues with shelves spawning too high up in Ted’s shop in chapter 2 and 3.



Fixed visual issue causing Ted to sometimes appear above shelves when walking past them in his shop.



System/Settings:

🛒 Cursor no longer locked to the screen.



🛒 The game now runs in the background when unfocused.



Fixed various minor localization issues

Tammy menu (Danish)



Quest objective (simplified chinese)



UI (Danish)



UI (Traditional chinese)



🛒 Fixed instances of English text showing in warning messages in localized languages.



Fixed typo in following files:

🛒 Quest stage for Fisherman TD3 (Fishy Business)



🛒 Quest dialogue with Tellar



🛒 Tellar RD_LF3



🛒 Grace cleaning tutorial



🛒 Karl’s menu



TWO patches in one day?! Business never sleeps, my friend! (And neither do we...but hopefully soon!)