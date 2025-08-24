TWO patches in one day?! Business never sleeps, my friend! (And neither do we...but hopefully soon!)
Discounty Patch Notes Version 1.0.1
🛒 = this change was suggested by players!
Shop:
- 🛒Fixed customers sometimes entering the shop right before closing time, making them leave an unhappy reaction unfairly.
- 🛒 Fixed issue with scanner mini-game jitter.
- 🛒 Fixed an issue with customers getting stuck in the bucket when placed in the shop area.
- 🛒 Fixed visual issue in scanner mini-game causing pad item to not rotate around the middle.
- 🛒 Fixed Chester sometimes spawning at an incorrect location in the shop.
- 🛒 Fixed issue with Chester picking up items triggering vibration.
- 🛒 Vendor poster boosts: Fixed shopping lists to add vendor poster items on top of what has already been generated instead of replacing non-vendor wares.
- 🛒 Fixed Pickles not being boosted by Barbara’s booster.
Interactions:
- 🛒 Fixed issue with playing being able to pick up both the bucket and the sponge at the same time leaving the player in a blocked state.
- Chester’s lemonade stand is easier to interact with on controller from below.
- Made it easier to pick up Barbara’s barrels on controller and mouse and keyboard and made sure they highlighted properly.
- Made it easier to interact with quest buckets (Ms. Andersen’s quest and Fisher’s boat).
- Made it easier to interact with trash bottles found around the world.
- Added sounds to gate to the sheep pasture in the farm.
- Adjusted vibrations and added more instances of vibration (picking up bottles, cash register.
UI:
- 🛒 Fixed navigation issues using controller in challenge UI when challenges had been completed.
- 🛒 Fixed issues with navigating Barbara’s trade deal perks on controller.
- 🛒 Fixed chapter screens not being centered in ultrawide resolution.
- Fixed issues with visual alignment of the item description, and sleep interaction text in simplified Chinese.
- Made sure the exit button in the point shop is highlighted correctly.
- Fixed issues with localized text going out of bounds.
- Fixed instances of incorrect storage capacity shown when hovering shelves in Isenkram’s shop.
- Fixed character front size for Asian languages making certain text boxes appear out of screen.
- Made sure the day of the week text box fit all asian languages.
Cutscenes:
- Added fog to all cutscenes featuring the shadow character.
- Added sound effect to pipe cutscene.
- Fixed Solruna’s friendship event 3 spawning too early
- Fixed multiple issues with Karl’s trade deal 3 cutscene (changed trigger size and gave Karl a special path to make sure you don’t encounter him while heading to the farm).
- 🛒 Fixed issues with Derek friendship event 2 spawning too early.
- 🛒 Fixed issue with first Sunday cutscene being missable under certain conditions.
- Fixed issue with cutscene trigger not covering the entire park.
- Fixed visual issue in protest cutscene.
- Fixed issue with screenshake in statue cutscene
- Increase character movement speeds, emoting, and odd camera panning in multiple cutscenes.
- 🛒 Fixed issue with friendship events not triggering properly (Tellar's second event and Hilda's second event).
Dialogues, schedules & quests:
- Fixed issue with dialogue option not disappearing in Tellar’s third friendship event.
- Fixed minor scheduling issues for Derek.
- 🛒 Fixed issues with random dialogues being played out of order.
- Fixed minor scheduling issues for Derek and Solruna.
- 🛒 Fixed visual issue with Barbara sometimes appearing to stand in the water on the harbor.
Visuals:
- 🛒 Changed delivery clock sign to display only seconds instead of minutes + seconds.
- 🛒 Fixed a visual issue with the rat house spawning too low on the display in Solruna’s shop.
- Fixed a visual issue with the outline of the rathouse not being complete.
- 🛒 Fixed visual issue with the town hall stairs.
- 🛒 Fixed player sorting errors making the player appear below the bowl by the rats by the hardware store.
- Fixed issue with missing colliders on some of the protest props, and made sure NPCs can pathfind around protest props.
- Fixed sorting issues with the rats by the highway.
- 🛒 Fixed visual issues with shelves spawning too high up in Ted’s shop in chapter 2 and 3.
- Fixed visual issue causing Ted to sometimes appear above shelves when walking past them in his shop.
System/Settings:
- 🛒 Cursor no longer locked to the screen.
- 🛒 The game now runs in the background when unfocused.
Fixed various minor localization issues
- Tammy menu (Danish)
- Quest objective (simplified chinese)
- UI (Danish)
- UI (Traditional chinese)
- 🛒 Fixed instances of English text showing in warning messages in localized languages.
Fixed typo in following files:
- 🛒 Quest stage for Fisherman TD3 (Fishy Business)
- 🛒 Quest dialogue with Tellar
- 🛒 Tellar RD_LF3
- 🛒 Grace cleaning tutorial
- 🛒 Karl’s menu
