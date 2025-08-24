 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19716819 Edited 24 August 2025 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy, Whitaker Metaphysical patients. The latest update is small and while you may not notice anything at first, we have made some changes on the backend in the hopes of boosting performance as some players have noted a performance drop on some lower-end systems. One huge change:

  • You can now adjust the speed of the chase filer on the options menu. Feel free to adjust this and you will likely see a performance increase.

  • Other code and randomization elements have been tweaked on the backend to allow for better load handling by the game engine overall.

  • If you have not seen any performance problems while playing, you will likely not notice much difference.

  • If you experience any new performance issues, be sure to check in on our Community Hub and report the bug, even if its already listed.

Thank you all for being here. Sorry for the wait on this update. Ah, the perils of one-person development.

XOXO,

negDev

Changed files in this update

English Depot 3396851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link