Howdy, Whitaker Metaphysical patients. The latest update is small and while you may not notice anything at first, we have made some changes on the backend in the hopes of boosting performance as some players have noted a performance drop on some lower-end systems. One huge change:

You can now adjust the speed of the chase filer on the options menu. Feel free to adjust this and you will likely see a performance increase.

Other code and randomization elements have been tweaked on the backend to allow for better load handling by the game engine overall.

If you have not seen any performance problems while playing, you will likely not notice much difference.

If you experience any new performance issues, be sure to check in on our Community Hub and report the bug, even if its already listed.

Thank you all for being here. Sorry for the wait on this update. Ah, the perils of one-person development.

XOXO,

negDev