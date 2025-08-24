 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19716807 Edited 24 August 2025 – 17:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Additions

  • chicken can be hidden

Optimizations

  • Improved outline hints when dragging chicken to buildings

Thanks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3461521
