Hello everyone! Im here with some fixes.
Thanks for playing and feedback!
Fixes:
Fix: The Daycycle bug about stucking Day 2 is fixed.
Fix: The bug about clicking soldier cards at the end of the day is fixed.
Fix: Button problems with different resolutions have been fixed.
Fix: The bug about healers training time is fixed.
Fix: The tower sound problem is fixed.
Fix: Archer's range bug is fixed.
Fix: The problem with the right UI panel is fixed.
Fix: The bug about the villager's description not fitting well in different languages is fixed.
Fix: The bug about Dragon's movement in RTS mode is fixed.
Fix: Scout training bug is fixed.
Fix: Camera movement and rotation bugs in Pause mode are fixed.
Fix: The tutorial box bug in Japanese is fixed.
And extra wood support is added.
Changed files in this update