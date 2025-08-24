Hello everyone! Im here with some fixes.

Thanks for playing and feedback!

Fixes:

Fix: The Daycycle bug about stucking Day 2 is fixed.

Fix: The bug about clicking soldier cards at the end of the day is fixed.

Fix: Button problems with different resolutions have been fixed.

Fix: The bug about healers training time is fixed.

Fix: The tower sound problem is fixed.

Fix: Archer's range bug is fixed.

Fix: The problem with the right UI panel is fixed.

Fix: The bug about the villager's description not fitting well in different languages is fixed.

Fix: The bug about Dragon's movement in RTS mode is fixed.

Fix: Scout training bug is fixed.

Fix: Camera movement and rotation bugs in Pause mode are fixed.

Fix: The tutorial box bug in Japanese is fixed.

And extra wood support is added.