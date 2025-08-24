 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19716765 Edited 24 August 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Added 16-bit RAW export for Unity Terrain !
• Added Light properties and new "Add Light" button
• Steam F12 screenshot support (for sharing via Steam !)
• Fixed rotation/translation lag when orbiting the terrain using middle mouse button
• Various bugfixes

Quick tutorial for Unity export :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tby9Kg_vfjw
(new export option at 4:42)

Changed files in this update

