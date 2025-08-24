English##########Content################[Path to Dolovian Camp]Most parts of this area are now accessible.[Path to Dolovian Camp]Added trees you can interact with.[Path to Dolovian Camp]Snow wolves may now spawn in this area.[State Effect]New State Effect: Resist Ice[Wiki]Updated the State Effect page.[Meat]Snow Wolf Meat now provides the "Resist Ice" state. (No, illegal immigrants cannot use it to avoid getting arrested by ICE. Because it's too hard to translate it into other languages. :D)简体中文##########Content################【通往多洛维营地的小径】该区域的大部分已经可以进入。【通往多洛维营地的小径】加入了可以交互的树。【通往多洛维营地的小径】雪狼会在这个区域出现。【状态效果】新状态：冰抗性【维基】更新了状态效果页面。【肉】雪狼肉现在提供冰抗性。（不，非法移民无法用它来对抗ICE。因为本地化到非英语语言时这个梗太难玩了。:D）Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场