24 August 2025 Build 19716747 Edited 24 August 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Add normal mapping to ground tiles
  • Minor lighting improvement in mini-map mode
  • Rework Triarii unit model
  • Increased audio playback frequency to 48kHz and buffer size to 4096 samples
  • First Steam version with native Linux build

