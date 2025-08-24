- Add normal mapping to ground tiles
- Minor lighting improvement in mini-map mode
- Rework Triarii unit model
- Increased audio playback frequency to 48kHz and buffer size to 4096 samples
- First Steam version with native Linux build
Changelog v0.5.8.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update