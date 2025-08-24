 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19716731
Update notes via Steam Community

  • \[EN] Adjusted text for the Handy with a shield skill.

  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to brew potions without sufficient Potion brewing skill.

  • Increased ore gain depending on location.

  • Adjusted enemy health depending on location.

  • Added offline reward.

  • Added a new type of zone - Coast.

