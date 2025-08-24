\[EN] Adjusted text for the Handy with a shield skill.
Fixed a bug where it was possible to brew potions without sufficient Potion brewing skill.
Increased ore gain depending on location.
Adjusted enemy health depending on location.
Added offline reward.
Added a new type of zone - Coast.
v0.3.4
