Pilots, a new update has landed! Here’s what’s new in this patch:



🔧 Main Adjustments



Improved UI elements for better clarity and flow.



Rebalanced damage boosters for fairer scaling.



Tweaked Calactus enemies for smoother progression.



Adjusted Noxian 261 enemies and boss for a tougher but more rewarding challenge.



Updated the dev credits 😎.



⚡ Thanks for being part of our Early Access journey! We’ll keep polishing and updating the game frequently.

💬 We’d love your feedback — and if there’s a specific ability you’d like to see for a mecha, drop it in the comments!