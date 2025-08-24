Pilots, a new update has landed! Here’s what’s new in this patch:
🔧 Main Adjustments
Improved UI elements for better clarity and flow.
Rebalanced damage boosters for fairer scaling.
Tweaked Calactus enemies for smoother progression.
Adjusted Noxian 261 enemies and boss for a tougher but more rewarding challenge.
Updated the dev credits 😎.
⚡ Thanks for being part of our Early Access journey! We’ll keep polishing and updating the game frequently.
💬 We’d love your feedback — and if there’s a specific ability you’d like to see for a mecha, drop it in the comments!
Patch Notes – Mecha Survivors 0.0.0.2V
