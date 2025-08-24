 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19716660 Edited 24 August 2025 – 17:19:47 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Pilots, a new update has landed! Here’s what’s new in this patch:

🔧 Main Adjustments

Improved UI elements for better clarity and flow.

Rebalanced damage boosters for fairer scaling.

Tweaked Calactus enemies for smoother progression.

Adjusted Noxian 261 enemies and boss for a tougher but more rewarding challenge.

Updated the dev credits 😎.

⚡ Thanks for being part of our Early Access journey! We’ll keep polishing and updating the game frequently.
💬 We’d love your feedback — and if there’s a specific ability you’d like to see for a mecha, drop it in the comments!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3920521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link