24 August 2025 Build 19716623 Edited 24 August 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added Missions


Progress between NPC's is now gated by Missions! You can find those in the Missions menu, once you completed all the missions for a single NPC you can move onto the next. I'll have all NPC's available again by the next patch

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2332652
