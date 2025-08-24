Hi all, glad to announce the next content update is finally out. This update is primarily focused on expanding the game’s stat tracking features, along with a few performance improvements and minor bug fixes. Details below:
Major Features:
Historical stat tracking. You are now able to see player and team stats from all historical seasons, with career/all-time totals available as well. Player stat records are backward compatible for pre-update saves, team stat records will begin being tracked with this update. To note: when viewing career/all-time stats by conference, only the seasons a player or team spent in that conference are included.
Player stats can now be viewed in the per-game, per 40 minutes, or totals format.
Stat filters. The player and team stats pages now include a filtering feature.
New bracketology update articles are now automatically generated after game days 1, 15, and 30.
Alumni player pages. Former players now have their own profile pages, which show their accomplishments and stats.
Bug Fixes & Tweaks:
Made conference prestige caps slightly less restrictive.
Improved load times between offseason stages.
Improved performance on the class ranking page.
Fixed a bug where the date on the progress bar popup wasn’t updating during multi-game simulations.
Fixed scroll sensitivity being too low on the team history panel.
Updated the default database start year to the 2025–26 season.
