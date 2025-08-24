Hello, this is KIM, the director of The IRONY.



A new playtest update has just been released.



This update includes Xbox controller support, one of the most requested features, along with multiple bug fixes, new cutscene elements, and significant visual improvements.

We’ve reworked the shader so the pixel look now feels much sharper and more defined, rather than blurry.



The highlight of this update is, of course, full Xbox controller support. We’ve implemented detailed vibration feedback for a complete experience, so if you previously played with keyboard and mouse, I highly recommend trying it again with an Xbox controller!



We’re now shifting our focus to preparing the demo build—Chapter 1 of The IRONY. Our goal is to finish it by the end of the year, so this will likely be the last major playtest update. (Minor bug fixes will still be patched when necessary.)



Features like the save system and key rebinding, which many of you requested, will be implemented in the demo version.



Thank you all once again for your support! From now on, we’ll be sharing more updates in the form of demo development logs.



(The playtest will wrap up in September.)