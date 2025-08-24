Updates
- Order quests can now be completed through workers as well
- Building objects rotate automatically on walls
- Wood frames and wood walls can be placed on doors
- Added fame to daily statistics
- People are able to get stoned from moon mushrooms
- Added bought items from shop and market to daily report
- Changed the cloth of mages
- Limited the bank daily interest to 1% maximum
Fixes
- Fixed a bug, where 12 items could be stored on top half counters
- Fixed a bug, where sometimes items get lost in waterbarrels
- Fixed a bug, where sometimes storages move to a waterbarrel
- Fixed a bug, where garbage sometimes wasn’t removed
- Reservations could be canceled again
- Reservations on the end of the month calculated on earlier days
- Restricted picking up items from a storage when in building mode
- Fixed some acrobatic talents from the blacksmith
- Added a delay on storages, so barrels won’t switch to the next storage instantly
- Some small fixes
