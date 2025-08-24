 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19716454
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates


  • Order quests can now be completed through workers as well
  • Building objects rotate automatically on walls
  • Wood frames and wood walls can be placed on doors
  • Added fame to daily statistics
  • People are able to get stoned from moon mushrooms
  • Added bought items from shop and market to daily report
  • Changed the cloth of mages
  • Limited the bank daily interest to 1% maximum



Fixes


  • Fixed a bug, where 12 items could be stored on top half counters
  • Fixed a bug, where sometimes items get lost in waterbarrels
  • Fixed a bug, where sometimes storages move to a waterbarrel
  • Fixed a bug, where garbage sometimes wasn’t removed
  • Reservations could be canceled again
  • Reservations on the end of the month calculated on earlier days
  • Restricted picking up items from a storage when in building mode
  • Fixed some acrobatic talents from the blacksmith
  • Added a delay on storages, so barrels won’t switch to the next storage instantly
  • Some small fixes

Changed files in this update

