Hello everyone!
We’ve just released a small hotfix to address the following issue:
Fixed a bug where some controller inputs were not responding correctly.
If you’ve encountered this problem before, it should now be resolved.
Thank you so much for your quick feedback!
Enjoy the game 🎮✨
🎮 Hotfix Notice 🎮
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update