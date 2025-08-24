 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19716453 Edited 24 August 2025 – 16:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We’ve just released a small hotfix to address the following issue:

Fixed a bug where some controller inputs were not responding correctly.

If you’ve encountered this problem before, it should now be resolved.
Thank you so much for your quick feedback!

Enjoy the game 🎮✨

Changed files in this update

Depot 2597502
  • Loading history…
DLC 3945980 Depot 3945980
  • Loading history…
DLC 3946000 Depot 3946000
  • Loading history…
