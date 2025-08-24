- Fixed bug with camera panning and the story moving the player character to a new location - the camera now snaps back to the player after moving to the location.
- Fixed bug with interior doors in the Maku mining facility sometimes being closed when they should be open (after base recovery)
- Fixed small bug with the Frostbitten mission and finding thermal layers too soon.
- Auto-saves can no longer be deleted as this was occasionally affecting player's save games.
More to come! Thanks again for all your support and feedback.
Changed files in this update