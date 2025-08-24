 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19716391 Edited 24 August 2025 – 16:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small update:

  • Fixed bug with camera panning and the story moving the player character to a new location - the camera now snaps back to the player after moving to the location.
  • Fixed bug with interior doors in the Maku mining facility sometimes being closed when they should be open (after base recovery)
  • Fixed small bug with the Frostbitten mission and finding thermal layers too soon.
  • Auto-saves can no longer be deleted as this was occasionally affecting player's save games.


More to come! Thanks again for all your support and feedback.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2734271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link