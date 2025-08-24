Hey!

So this one is just going to be a small update. I wasn't planning on releasing anything at the moment, but I finished up a few small features and figured I might as well drop them now. I did also have a new level ready to go, so I included that in todays update also.

New Level

As mentioned, just one level this week, but it is a tough one...

On Thin Ice As the name suggests, this level revolves around well... thin ice... The level is fairly linear, and consists of a number of thin slivers of ice in vary formations, making for quite a challenging level. It currently sits at a 12 difficulty, which is the hardest level in the main game levels so far.

Also on the topic of levels, "Spiders Web" has been moved to a 10 difficulty (from 9), pushing it into the extreme set of levels. A few other levels have also had some minor tweaks when it comes to medal times.

Other new stuff

This updates brings a few new additional visual updates to the game. First we have the new gameplay compass, which works as you would expect from any other game with a horizontal scrolling compass. It shows the location of gems and powerups, making it easier for more casual players to play through levels (I'm lookin' at you, Power Up). The compass can be disabled in the settings if you aren't feelin' it.

Another new visual feature is the introduction of post process filters. I didn't spend much time adding these (literally took like an hour), but I feel they are a fun little way for people to spice up their experience. I heard that ps1 style graphical style is pretty popular nowadays after all... There are three new styles to choose from; Black and white, Oldschool and Trippy, and more will be added in the future I'm sure.

Achievements

One new achievement with this update, and its tied to the new post process filters mentioned above. The description is intentionally vague, as usual, but it's probably fairly easy where I'm going with this one...

Icon Name Description Trippin' Balls Don't do drugs, kids...

Full Patch Notes

Removed unused hidden gem from "Power up" and "River of Ice"

Fixed issue with audio not playing during gameplay

Navigation compass added to Time Trials gameplay HUD

New level "On Thin Ice"

"Spiders Web" has moved from a 9 to a 10 difficulty

Additional Marble Shards have been added to some of the levels that were missing them

Marble shards now show a green check mark for previously collected points, with a greater visibility range

Shadow quality setting has been removed from the video settings, as the game has no shadows, and the setting did nothing to begin with...

The "Hide found marble shards" setting now works as intended, and can be used to hide the new green check marks if desired. Special shards still appear with this setting on.

Post process filters added to video settings

"Trippin Balls" achievement added to game

Leaderboard rank now visible from level select screen - Complete the level or view the leaderboards to update the number for the first time

Thanks for reading everyone, and I hope you enjoy todays new content! <3