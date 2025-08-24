 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19716338 Edited 24 August 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed the issue where vehicles could tow each other
Fixed the issue where vehicles could not be refueled
Fixed the issue where vehicle orders failed to load properly
Fixed crash caused by attacking a downed enemy

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3924741
