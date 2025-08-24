 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19716329 Edited 24 August 2025 – 16:19:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Some fixes and improvements to missions
  • Fix Jugglernaut not hitting certain enemies well
  • Leaderboards are now cross-patch
  • Leaderboard submissions should more quickly show up in the displayed ranking

