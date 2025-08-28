 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19716262 Edited 28 August 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added a direct cable car from Permafrost Mountain to the farm in the late game.

Fixed misaligned UI issues in some store interfaces.

Added an additional commemorative item after achieving all endings.

Fixed an issue where the frame rate could exceed the limit under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where characters would get stuck after power depletion in new save files.

Adjusted the rollback mechanism after achieving any ending—now the game will auto-save upon ending completion (does not affect the achievement of multiple endings in a single save file).

Fixed a bug that occurred when fishing after equipping the Constructor Chip.

