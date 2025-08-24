Intro

I’ve been compiling a list of every reported issue and suggestion, and this patch represents a huge portion of that list. There’s still much ahead, and I’m always open to suggestions, so keep the feedback coming!

As a solo developer, I would never have found/thought of all of these on my own. It's like proof-reading ones own paper, but the paper is different every time one reads it.



Whats Next?

As this post-launch frenzy starts to settle and I get back into a healthier working schedule, I’ll start to add more content. Because many have asked, the first major post-launch content patch will be the Symbionic system.

If you’re new to Gunlocked, Symbionics are a way to evolve your weapons behind their normal functionality. The new system is much larger than the previous game so I don’t want to rush it. I think it’s going to be awesome, but I’m biased. Coming alongside the Symbionic update will be the Codex. This will be an expanded version of what was found in the original Gunlocked, offering a lot more information if you want it, as well as credits to Kickstarter backers that have helped fund and design bonus elements of the game.

Beyond that, expect smaller content patches to be peppered in. A pilot here, a boss there, etc. Certain updates make sense to do all at once, while others can receive incremental content additions. I'll post a fuller content roadmap once the launch dust settles.

Anyway, let me know what you think of this update, and the improvements! If you’re enjoying the game so far, please leave a review. It's only going to get better.



Patch 0.11.00 Notes



Quality of Life

UI: Added a “Skip Animation” prompt in the upgrade menu. A lot of people didn’t realize they could skip it, so hopefully this helps.

UI: Ive updated it so you can press anything to skip the upgrade animation, instead of just confirm.

UI: Expanded the time window to skip the upgrade animation. Previously if the pods had already started opening, you couldn’t speed the rest of the unopened ones up.

UI: I’ve temporarily (possibly permanently) disabled the text fade-in effect

Mouse: Highlighting and selecting various menu options in the upgrade and inventory menus should feel much more responsive with mouse controls

Mouse: Highlighting and selecting various menu options in the mission menu, such as pilots, augments, and anomalies should feel much more responsive with mouse controls.

Mouse: Clicking into the ship menu shouldn't immediately kick you back out, despite there being nothing to select in that menu currently.

Mouse: You can properly highlight augment category icons with mouse controls now

Text: Fixed a typo with Lucky Launcher’s description

Text: Fixed a typo with Buzz Bots' description

Text: Plasma Bomb attack speed text now states the correct value

Text: Corrected the Mega Lock additional copies text

Text: Reworded Scattershot to be more clear about the pros and cons

Text: Corrected BoomBots additional texts

Text: Lucky Duck text corrected to say it offers 5% bonus chance, not 7%

Balance

Note: A significant error was occurring related to certain utility types stacking. While not a direct balance change, most builds will feel significantly stronger after this patch.

Augment: Slag Shot now always creates at least 1 bullet. Bullets deal 20 damage each.

Augment: Retrofit is now Perfect Fit. On your final weapon upgrade, you can reroll infinitely without spending reroll tokens.

Augment: Power Converter has a new effect: When you would die, regain 1 hull for every token currently in your inventory, and destroy the tokens. Max 30 health restored. Note: Because of the overlap, Jumper Cables will likely get a redesign later, but they’re different enough for now, and they should stack if you want to double down.

Augment: When reloading a game, Repair Drone’s cooldown should no longer be reset to 0, preventing infinite free heals.

Weapon: Arc Light now has a 25% electric chain shock chance.

Weapon: Light Rail now holds a target a little longer making it feel little more intuitive and easy to aim.

Weapon: Big Shot base damage reduced from 40 to 30.

Utility: Sunsetter now triggers every 500 laser damage, up from 250.

Enemies: When enemies become invulnerable, Plasmic Burn effects are now removed

Bugs

World Generation: Fixed a bug that would restart the last seed exactly instead of generating a new world if you died and used the restart option

Bosses: Fixed an issue that would cause duplicates of the same boss to be added to the world list each new run you started without quitting the game. This was causing various soft-lock issues if you fought the same boss twice in one run.

Skills: Tempest’s “Shock Collar” can no longer cause infinite damage loops on marked targets.

Augment: Fixed a bug causing Slag Shot to trigger from enemy energy shields instead of asteroids. Oops.

Weapon: Sentry Drone now properly scales with Drone Cloner and will not cease functioning or rapidly speed up.

Weapon: Light Rail now properly damages targets between yourself and your primary target with bonus laser target upgrades. By default it still only damages your primary target.

Items: Hull Repairs and Boosts will now always properly grant the health or max health they’re supposed to.

Utilities: Fixed a critical error that could cause utility stacking to turn off

Utilities: Fixed a bug that was causing utilities to pull the wrong synergy class data, resulting in strange or ineffective combinations

Utilities: Lucky Duck should now apply the proper luck bonus to utilities

Utilities: Fixed an issue that could cause banished upgrades to not be totally removed from the upgrade pool

Utilities: Should no longer ever be offered new upgrades once you reach the maximum unique upgrades.

Bosses: Sting King attack targets should no longer remain on screen if the boss is killed too quickly before he finishes the attack.

Save/Load: When resuming from a save game, the order of upgrade slots for weapons should no longer shift

Save/Load: When obtaining another weapon after resuming a saved game, it is now placed in the correct, open slot.

Warp: Rerolling the “rewards” at the final gates (with no rewards) will no longer be possible

UI: When restarting the game, even if you’ve beaten a boss, the Simulator could become locked. And this could make you unable to turn it off if you had used it previously.



Additional Notes