Patch x.6.924 includes:



- The ability to “persuade” politicians to join conspiracies

- Special interaction with Zanzibarland in special situations

- New options for Poland's fate in the event

- Reworked doctrines: Semi-public planned economy, Planned economy with elements of self-government, Planned economy with elements of the market, International treaties, Trade policy, Anonymization of the ruler, Private prisons, Union of trade unions and corporations, Ban on trade unions, and Nuclear deterrence.

- Change in influence from contributions: Ecology, Special services, Cultural education, Civil servant salaries, Economic contributions

- Increased effect of training politicians

- Revision of the “Anti-alcohol campaign” modifier

- Reworked minister attribute growth (linear replaced with curve)

- Reworked algorithms for calculating elections in foreign countries

Thank you for being with us!

Enjoy the game!



